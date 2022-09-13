Doseology To Attend CHFA NOW Show, Sept 17-18

VERNON, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce that it is attending the CHFA NOW trade show in Toronto from September 17 to 18.

CHFA NOW ( chfanow.ca ) is a Canadian trade show that focuses on the natural, organic, and wellness industry. The event takes place over the course of four days twice a year in Vancouver (April) and Toronto (September). This event is an opportunity for Doseology to introduce its brand to potential retail partners, network with over 3,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibiting companies*, and gain market insights.

The 2022 Toronto CHFA NOW trade show is taking place in the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place from September 15 to 18. Doseology will be attending the trade show from 10 am to 5 pm ET on September 17 to 18. The Company will be exhibiting its functional mushroom line at booth #2032.

Doseology will be showcasing its line of functional mushroom supplements, which includes:

Wake: Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, yerba mate, and vitamins B6 and B12 to promote wakefulness and to support cognitive performance (tincture, 28 servings).

Blend of fruiting bodies, yerba mate, and vitamins B6 and B12 to promote wakefulness and to support cognitive performance (tincture, 28 servings). Elevate: Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, ginger root, and vitamin B3 to elevate mood and enhance cognitive clarity (tincture, 28 servings).

Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, ginger root, and vitamin B3 to elevate mood and enhance cognitive clarity (tincture, 28 servings). Boost: Blend of shiitake fruiting bodies and turmeric to provide the body with potent antioxidants to strengthen and support immunity (tincture, 28 servings).

Blend of shiitake fruiting bodies and turmeric to provide the body with potent antioxidants to strengthen and support immunity (tincture, 28 servings). Sleep: Blend of reishi mushroom fruiting bodies, German chamomile, and melatonin to promote relaxation and sleep onset (tincture, 28 servings).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Olson

Chief Executive Officer

Doseology Sciences Inc.



*Based on stats from the previous CHFA Toronto show – September 2019.

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; General Inquiries: [email protected], Telephone: 236-349-0064, Website: doseology.com