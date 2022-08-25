Doseology Targets Digital Nomads

VERNON, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Brand Affiliate Program that focuses on digital nomads, especially digital influencers, to help drive direct-to-consumer sales.

The Brand Affiliate Program is a sales platform that targets digital nomads, specifically influencers, to create an unlimited digital sales force. Through this program, these digital sales reps ("Affiliates") will advertise the Company's products along with their unique referral code on their social media platforms. The Affiliates will be provided with ready-made sales assets, including video and static ads for this purpose, while also being able to create their own unique content to best support their sales strategy. Every time one of their followers uses their code to make a purchase, the Affiliate receives a percentage of the sale as commission. Affiliates can sign up to this program through Doseology's UpPromote application form .

The Company is currently focused on the retail distribution of its products throughout Canada and the US, which takes time to ramp up. To support revenue growth, Doseology is fast-tracking sales initiatives and brand awareness for investors and consumers. The Brand Affiliate Program is Doseology's solution. By combining physical retail locations and the Brand Affiliate Program, the Company can cover both direct-to-consumer and B2B channels more aggressively.

Targeting digital nomads will allow Doseology to access a larger audience, as Affiliates and their followers can be located anywhere in the world. Interested parties can visit the Company's Brand Affiliate landing page here for more information.

What is a Digital Nomad?

According to Merriam-Webster, a digital nomad is "someone who performs their occupation entirely over the internet" ( Source ). These people can be anyone from influencers to programmers to artists. They generally travel to and work from different locations around the world. As of 2022, there are about 35,000,000 digital nomads, with about a third of them being US citizens ( Source ).

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

