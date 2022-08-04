Doseology Products Now Available on Retail Shelves

VERNON, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce the Company's functional mushroom products are now on the shelves of three Canadian retailers: City Avenue Market, Vita Health Fresh Market, and Red Lake Pharmacy. These retailers are selling Doseology's products in twelve locations in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario.

City Avenue Market and Red Lake Pharmacy currently carry the full Canadian tincture line (Wake, Elevate, Sleep, Boost), while Vita Health carries the tincture line plus the Company's mushroom powder (Think). Consumers will be able to purchase the Company's products in-person in the following locations:

City Avenue Market (Greater Vancouver Area):

Vancouver Eastside – 2279 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, BC

Vancouver Westside – 3151 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

New Westminster – Unit 103 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC

Port Coquitlam – 120 - 2627 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, BC

Vita Health (all in Winnipeg):

Linden Ridge – 1751 Kenaston Boulevard

Garden City – 20 - 2188 McPhillips Street

Kildonan Crossing – 710 - 1615 Regent Avenue West

Westwood – 1 - 3500 Portage Avenue

Tuxedo Park – 180 - 2025 Corydon Avenue

Osborne Village – 1 - 166 Osborne Street

St. Vital Square – 19 - 845 Dakota Street

Red Lake Pharmacy:

51 ON-105, Red Lake, ON

This is the first time Doseology's products have been available in physical retail locations. Ralph Olson, CEO of the Company, stated: "Retail distribution is a key component of the Company's strategy to increase sales volume, so this is an important milestone for the Company. The commitment from retailers validates the demand for the Company's products and demonstrates the growing commercial interest in functional foods, like mushrooms."

About City Avenue Market

City Avenue Market ( www.cityavenuemarket.ca ) is a BC owned and operated neighbourhood market that serves the Greater Vancouver Area. They pride themselves on being environmentally-conscious and providing affordable products for their community.

About Vita Health Fresh Market

Vita Health Fresh Market ( myvita.ca ) was started in 1936 and is one of Canada's first health food stores. Their mission is to empower the people of Winnipeg to lead healthy lives. They do this by providing a large selection of local, organic, and non-GMO foods.

About Red Lake Pharmacy

Red Lake Pharmacy is a Guardian pharmacy branch operated by local pharmacists in Red Lake, Ontario.

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

