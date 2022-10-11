Doseology Launches in 31 Healthy Planet Locations Across Ontario

VERNON, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce that the Company's brand of functional mushroom products is launching in all 31 Healthy Planet retail locations across Ontario, and on Healthy Planet's website .

"This placement at Healthy Planet is excellent for brand awareness and gives us a platform to build brand loyalty and customer satisfaction throughout Ontario," noted Ralph Olson, CEO of the Company. "The commitment from Healthy Planet further establishes confidence in our products and increasing demand for this category with consumers."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its products are now available at two more Canadian retailers: Commisso's Fresh Foods and Country Grocer.

Consumers will be able to purchase the Company's products in-person in the following locations:

Healthy Planet – all 31 locations across Ontario, Canada

Commisso's Fresh Foods – 6161 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Country Grocer – 374 Lower Ganges Road, Salt Spring Island, BC

For online shopping, some of the Company's products are now listed on Amazon.ca

About Healthy Planet

Healthy Planet ( www.healthyplanetcanada.com ) is a health and wellness retail chain that has multiple stores spread across Ontario, Canada. The company started in 1995 as a small kiosk in a strip mall and has now grown to 31 locations. Healthy Planet's goal is to provide high quality products that are easy to access and affordable.

About Commisso's Fresh Foods

Commisso's Fresh Foods ( www.commissosfreshfoods.com ) is a grocery store that provides its customers with a wide range of healthy foods and wellness products. They have one location that serves the town of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

About Country Grocer

Country Grocer ( www.countrygrocer.com ) is a family-owned and operated grocery store that was first opened in 1984 as Nanaimo's Food Country. After 36 years of operation, it now has 7 locations on Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island. Country Grocer is dedicated to supporting the local communities and their farmers, growers, and producers.

About Doseology Sciences ( CSE: MOOD ) ( OTCQB: DOSEF ) ( FSE: VU7 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

