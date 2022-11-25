Doseology Goes National with Whole Foods Market

VERNON, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD ) ( OTCQB: DOSEF ) ( FSE: VU7 ) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce that its functional mushroom supplements will soon be available nationally at all 14 top-tier Whole Foods Market Canada locations.

The Company has launched with 3 leading SKUs - the SLEEP, WAKE, and ELEVATE functional mushroom tinctures. Doseology's products can currently be found in Whole Foods Market western retail locations in West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Vancouver, and North Burnaby, and will soon be in all Canadian retail locations.

"Whole Foods has a reputation as an industry leader with the highest standards, which makes them an ideal retail partner for our products. This placement will help us generate brand awareness and increase sales, while delivering health and wellness results for customers," said Ralph Olson, CEO of the Company.

The line is made with 100% fruiting body mushrooms and adaptogenic plants, and is designed for wellness seekers interested in daily support for cognition, mood, immunity and relaxation.

Approximately 30% of Canadians suffer from a sleep disorder (The Sleep Foundation). Sleep affects mental health and physical well-being, and is linked to most mood disorders, including depression and anxiety (Provincial Health Services Authority). To address this issue, Doseology formulated its SLEEP tincture. The proprietary blend of reishi mushroom, chamomile and melatonin is a powerful tool that brings the body and mind into a restful state and improves sleep quality. Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), also known as the "Mushroom of Immortality", has been used for centuries to relieve stress and anxiety .

Mornings are supercharged with the Doseology WAKE tincture. It is an energising blend of lion's mane mushroom, yerba mate and B vitamins to promote wakefulness and mental clarity. Wake was recently seen in Elle Gourmet's " Four surprising wellness trends for 2023 ".

The Doseology ELEVATE tincture features lion's mane, the mushroom known for unlocking cognitive potential, and is formulated with a nutrient-rich dose of ginger and vitamin B3. These mindfully stacked ingredients act synergistically to offer support for overall mood.

On Behalf of Doseology Sciences Inc.

Ralph Olson

Chief Executive Officer

About Whole Foods Market

For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been a leading natural and organic foods retailer. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has 14 retail locations in Canada, of which 7 are in British Columbia, and 7 are in Ontario. Whole Foods is a subsidiary of Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN ).

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

Website: doseology.com

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; General Inquiries: [email protected]; Telephone: 236-349-0064