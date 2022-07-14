Doseology Expands into US Retail Market

VERNON, BC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce it has signed a Sales Management Agreement with Alternative Sales Management to act as the Company's national sales manager for its expansion into the United States retail market.

Gary Gobeli, President of Alternative Sales Management, is a skilled Master Broker and Senior Manager within the natural and organic industry. With over three decades of experience, Gobeli brings a set of skills and experiences that has led to success for both him and his partners — he has been a distributor and manufacturer rep, owned a brokerage company, and has been a regional and national sales manager for top brands such as Atkins and Symbiotics. He is an expert in evaluating market trends, developing and implementing goal-oriented strategies, networking with manufacturers and distributors, and bringing both start-ups and bigger brands to market.

The engagement of Alternative Sales Management comes at an opportune time, as the functional mushroom market continues to grow in the United States in 2022. Notably, Tastewise predicts a continued interest in functional foods with 33% more consumers treating food as medicine in 2022 compared to 2020.

The benefits of functional mushrooms have been the subject of intense study in recent years. For example, a 2021 study by Penn State College of Medicine found that consistently consuming mushrooms resulted in a lower risk of depression. This effect is attributed to certain edible mushrooms, such as lion's mane, having the potential to enhance neuron production and survival, which can help prevent neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depression. There are thousands of other studies that highlight the benefits of these fungi.

Further projections for the functional mushroom market include an 8.44% compound annual growth rate from a projected surge in demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals from 2021 to 2026. Additionally, the global market is expected to reach $44.8B USD by 2027.

Doseology will capitalize on this increased interest with its expansion into the sizable United States retail market. The Company plans to partner with distributors that specialize in supplements and target independent retailers and specialty chains to build a strong foundation before moving on to mass-market retailers.

The current functional mushroom products in Doseology's US line are:

Wake: Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, yerba mate, and vitamins B6 and B12 to promote wakefulness and to support cognitive performance (tincture, 28 servings).

Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, yerba mate, and vitamins B6 and B12 to promote wakefulness and to support cognitive performance Elevate: Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, ginger root, and vitamin B3 to elevate mood and enhance cognitive clarity (tincture, 28 servings) .

Blend of lion's mane mushroom fruiting bodies, ginger root, and vitamin B3 to elevate mood and enhance cognitive clarity . Active: Blend of cordyceps mushroom fruiting bodies and rhodiola to promote energy, enhance physical performance, and ease mental fatigue (tincture, 28 servings).

Blend of cordyceps mushroom fruiting bodies and rhodiola to promote energy, enhance physical performance, and ease mental fatigue Recover: Blend of shiitake fruiting bodies and turmeric to provide the body with potent antioxidants to strengthen and support immunity (tincture, 28 servings) .

Blend of shiitake fruiting bodies and turmeric to provide the body with potent antioxidants to strengthen and support immunity . Rest: Blend of reishi mushroom fruiting bodies, German chamomile, and melatonin to promote relaxation and sleep onset (tincture, 28 servings) .

Blend of reishi mushroom fruiting bodies, German chamomile, and melatonin to promote relaxation and sleep onset . Think: Blend of the fruiting bodies of lion's mane mushroom, reishi, shiitake, and chaga, yerba mate, rhodiola, choline, organic cocoa powder, and monk fruit extract. The super-shroom cognitive complex is formulated to give the brain the building blocks it needs to optimize cognitive function and to improve focus and alertness (cognitive complex powder, 30 servings).

Blend of the fruiting bodies of lion's mane mushroom, reishi, shiitake, and chaga, yerba mate, rhodiola, choline, organic cocoa powder, and monk fruit extract. The super-shroom cognitive complex is formulated to give the brain the building blocks it needs to optimize cognitive function and to improve focus and alertness Defend: Blend of the fruiting bodies of lions' mane, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, chaga, maitake, royal sun agaricus, white button, and black fungus as well as the mycelium of cordyceps. These 10-in-1 super shroom capsules are formulated to provide daily immune support (mushroom capsules, 30 servings).

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com.

