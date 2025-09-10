Flood prevention measures

Here are five steps homeowners can take to reduce flood risk:

Clear gutters and downspouts

Clogged gutters cause water to pool near foundations, leading to leaks and structural issues. Clean debris regularly and direct downspouts at least two metres away from the house. Install splash blocks or guards for added protection. Inspect window wells and doors

Even small cracks allow water in. Check windows, wells, doors and foundations for gaps or worn seals. Use caulking or weatherstripping to reseal before heavy rains. Improve drainage

Poor grading, driveways or sidewalks that slope toward the house can channel water into the foundation. Adjust landscaping so the ground slopes away from the home. Install or maintain backwater valves (BWVs)

BWVs act as one-way gates, blocking sewage from backing up through drains, toilets or sinks. If you don't have one, consider installing this protective measure. If you do, have it inspected annually. Check your sump pump

A working sump pump is vital for basement protection. Test it regularly, clear debris, and consider sealing the pit. Add a backup power source to keep it running during outages.

No-obligation preventative service

Levine Bros. Plumbing offers in-home flood solution consultations to assess risks and provide recommendations. Whether you're a new homeowner or have lived in your house for decades, this free service can help you prepare before the next storm hits.

For more information or to schedule your consultation, visit the Levine Bros. Plumbing website.

About Levine Bros. Plumbing

Founded in 1922, Levine Bros. Plumbing is a family-owned and -operated company serving Montreal for four generations. The company offers residential and commercial plumbing services, from emergency repairs to preventative maintenance and installations. A proud member of leading industry organizations, Levine Bros. is committed to sustainable, long-term solutions and has been a trusted household name for over a century.

