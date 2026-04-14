STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Launching in Los Angeles, the outdoor tech brand's boldest experience yet invites people to get out and get lost with a series of 36-hour adventures enabled by Dometic gear.

The outdoors is calling, but it can be hard to answer.

The hustle. The grind. Gear is prohibitive, planning is difficult, packing is worse. This Spring, global outdoor tech brand, Dometic, is making it effortless for city dwellers to escape.

Dometic helps city dwellers reconnect with nature through free, gear-equipped getaways.

Launching in Los Angeles, a series of free 36-hour outdoor getaways for two gives people the chance to explore the wild in premium off-road rigs stocked with Dometic's full suite of adventure-ready gear. Carefully designed by Swedes and rigorously tested by nature, Dometic's unrivaled range of smart and reliable outdoor products equip participants for this one-of-a-kind experience. No prep, no planning -- just keys to get in, get out, and get lost. All people have to do is sign up for a chance to claim their adventure.

As cities get denser and daily life more compressed, the desire to escape has never been stronger…or more constrained. Nearly 7 in 10 people globally are projected to live in cities by 20501, yet over 90% say spending time outdoors is personally important2.

Peter Jannerö, Chief Marketing Officer at Dometic says: "Dometic exists to help more people connect with nature. Our products are engineered to simplify and enrich outdoor experiences, and this project is a true manifestation of that purpose. The gear. The car. The food. The plan. We're taking care of it all so people can focus on actually getting out there. Just bring a taste for exploration."

Dometic has outfitted all-terrain vehicles from Lexus, Toyota, and Ford, each fully stocked with an complete base camp setup including comfortable sleeping gear, portable power, cooking equipment, and hydration. Dometic's CFX5 electric cooler is filled to the brim with a seasonal, chef-prepared menu, kept fresh and perfectly chilled so dining under the stars feels like a gourmet experience. The outing comes with a reserved campsite in Joshua Tree and a curated guide of activities. Everything is handled, so explorers can focus on getting lost. For those worried about actually getting lost, 24/7 expert support is available.

"Los Angeles is the right place to start," says Jannerö. "Drivers lost 83 hours to traffic last year3 (the equivalent of 3.5 days) and congestion is not getting any better. With LA now ranking #1 in the U.S. for traffic4, it's one of the clearest examples of the daily urban grind. Dometic is here to help."

Rooted in Swedish innovation, Dometic pioneered absorption cooling technology in 1925, a breakthrough in mobile refrigeration that reshaped mobility, freedom, and everyday life. A century later, Dometic continues to engineer gear that slots seamlessly into adventures from sidewalk to summit. In its boldest experience yet, the brand brings that philosophy to life, enabling more people to get into nature and claim the freedom of the outdoors.

From April 14th – 24th, there are 17 trips up for grabs to get out of the city and into the wilds. To learn more and book an adventure-ready rig, visit dometic.com/thiswayout.

Time to get lost, LA.

THE FULL DOMETIC GEAR LINEUP:

Sleeping & Camp

Dometic Rooftop Tent TRT 140 Air

Front Runner Slimsport Full Rack Light Bar*

Front Runner Slimeline II Roof Rack Kit*

Front Runner Easy-Out 2M Awning + Brackets

Front Runner Black Tie Down Rings / Eye Nuts

Front Runner Under Rack Table Kit*

Dometic GO Compact Camp Bench

Dometic GO Camp Seat Heater

Dometic GO Camp Table*

Front Runner Pro Camp Table*

Front Runner Expander Chair

Dometic GO Area Camp Light

Front Runner Typhoon Bag

Cooking & Eating

Dometic CFX5 45L Electric Cooler

Dometic PLB15 Portable Battery

Dometic Recon 12L Softside ZL Cooler

Dometic GO Hydration Jug

Dometic Recon 360 Faucet

Dometic Unrestricted Backpack + Connected Ice Packs

Dometic Cadac 2 Cook 3 Pro Deluxe

Dometic 650ml Sip Bottle Limited-Edition (2)

Front Runner Camp Kitchen Utensils Set

Front Runner Rack Mounted Bottle Opener

*Gear may vary by vehicle -- each rig comes fully stocked for the journey.

NOTE TO EDITORS

SOURCES

ABOUT DOMETIC

Dometic is a global outdoor technology company dedicated to making mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power and electronics, mobility and space optimization, we enable more people to connect with nature and enjoy a greater sense of freedom outdoors. We do this by designing smart, sustainable and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people worldwide use our solutions while camping or exploring nature in RVs, boats and cars. Our portfolio includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.

We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2025, we reported net sales of SEK 21 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon (Global)

[email protected]

+46 8 501 025 41

Jocelyn Scanlon (U.S.)

[email protected]

+1 757-617-8638

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