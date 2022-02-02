DOLPHIN VAGUS NERVE STIMULATION RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS (ARDS)
Feb 02, 2022, 16:27 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Center for Pain & Stress Research Ltd., a bioelectronic medical research company, today announced that its Dolphin VNS device has received breakthrough approval from Health Canada as Canada's first Vagal Nerve Stimulation Therapy specifically for treating COVID-19.
The Vagus Nerve represents 80% of our bodies parasympathetic "brakes" and NATURALLY controls our breathing and anti-inflammatory responses. Vagus nerve is a natural defense against COVID-19 ARDS.
As North American COVID-19 related deaths reaching the 1 million milestone, this effective, safe & approved COVID-19 therapy SHOULD be shared by the media with the public.
Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stim Applications:
PREVENTION: Dolphin may be applied to preventatively to friends, FAMILY members or front-line workers to enhance vagal tone & improve immunity. (Home application time <15 min).
ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS: Dolphin Vagal Stim can IMMEDIATELY enhance respiratory functioning, providing a potentially lifesaving intervention into any hospital, clinical or HOME setting (applied in under <10 min/patient).
COVID-19 LONG HAUL RECOVERY: Dolphin Vagal Stim may be applied by front line workers or the suffering public to improve vagal tone/immunity and therefore reduce risk of serious COVID-19 hospitalization.
DOLPHIN VAGAL STIM KIT: The Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit comes with Dolphin device, Vagal Up protocol manual and instructions for at-home or clinical application. Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit retails for $699.00 Cdn and may be purchased directly from the company's website.
DOLPHIN VAGAL STIM FACT SHEET:
- COVID RESEARCH: The Use of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation to Treat Respiratory Symptoms Associated With COVID-19
- COVID RESEARCH: Vagus Nerve Stimulation: A Potential Adjunct Therapy for COVID-19
- Health Canada Letter of authorization: Dolphin Vagal Stim-COVID-19 (order #67236)
For further information: 1-800-859-8869 or contact [email protected]
