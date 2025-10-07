Dolly Parton Helping to Address Food Insecurity in Manitoba at 2025 Harvest Manitoba Empty Bowls Dinner

This year's event marks a milestone - 40 years of Harvest Manitoba feeding families across the province - and a joyful return to a cherished tradition, the Empty Bowls Dinner. The evening will feature gourmet soups, breads, and desserts, alongside a live auction of unique experiences, more than 100 online auction opportunities, and the signature online celebrity bowl auction.

The celebrity bowls, each hand-painted by artisans and autographed by celebrities, are one-of-a-kind creations contributed by personalities who share Harvest Manitoba's vision of compassion and food security. The journey of each bowl is as unique as the celebrities themselves - and perhaps none more so than Dolly Parton's extraordinary creation.

When Dolly first received her bowl from Harvest Manitoba, it arrived broken. True to her spirit, she requested more bowls so she could fully participate, wanting to fire, glaze, and decorate the bowl herself. In a twist fit for a Dolly story, the fired bowl was accidentally left on the roof of a vehicle while being transported. A good Samaritan discovered the box, complete with Dolly's address label, and returned it safely.

Dolly then transformed her bowl into something truly unforgettable, embellishing it with costume pieces from her past performances - including pearls, feathers, and even a podium, making it a dazzling, ethereal showpiece that reflects her signature flair.

Dolly's bowl will join more than 30 others created by Hollywood icons, pop and country sensations, sports stars, an astronaut, and even a literary legend, all in support of Harvest Manitoba's mission to ensure no one goes to bed hungry.

"Every month, Harvest Manitoba supports over 100,000 Manitobans - and that number continues to grow," shares Vince Barletta, President and CEO of Harvest Manitoba. "This year's Empty Bowls is not just a celebration of 40 years of community care; it is also a call to action to help us meet the rising demand for food support across our province. We are deeply grateful to Dolly Parton and all of our celebrity partners – from Jelly Roll to Katy Perry and so many more - for standing with Manitobans."

Fans and supporters can visit can.givergy.com/harvestmanitoba to bid on their favourite autographed celebrity bowl and explore online auction items in support of this unforgettable evening.

Online Bidding Details

Tickets & Online Bidding: can.givergy.com/harvestmanitoba

Bidding closes: October 18 at 10 p.m. CDT

About Harvest Manitoba

Harvest Manitoba ("Harvest") is a charitable organization dedicated to nourishing our communities and our sense of community so that no Manitoban goes hungry. We collect 13 million pounds of food every year, which is sorted and packed largely by volunteers into Harvest Hampers and distributed to Manitobans through our Community Food Network of more than 400 food banks and agencies in Winnipeg, rural, northern and First Nations communities. Right now, we feed over 50,000 Manitobans who rely on using a food bank every month, and nearly half are children. Our Food Distribution Centre, which includes our Emergency Food Support Assistance Line and Warehouse, are in our Winnipeg Headquarters. To learn more or donate, please visit: harvestmanitoba.ca

