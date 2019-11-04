Dollarama to report third quarter Fiscal 2020 results

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, covering the period from August 5, 2019 to November 3, 2019, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Media and the public may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis using a live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wan7aru6 Dial-in number: (514) 392-1478 or (866) 223-7781

Webcast replay available online until December 3, 2020 by clicking here

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,250 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

