Dollarama to report second quarter Fiscal 2020 results

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, covering the period from May 6, 2019 to August 4, 2019, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Media and the public may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis using a live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p6ij7egt Dial-in number: (514) 392-1478 or (866) 223-7781

Webcast replay available online until September 11, 2020 by clicking here

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,236 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.



For further information: Investors, Michael Ross, FCPA, FCA, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, michael.ross@dollarama.com; Media, Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, media@rppelican.ca

