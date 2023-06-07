DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

Dollarama Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 14:09 ET

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 11, 2023 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

211,276,055

93.95

13,605,413

6.05

Gregory David

214,194,808

95.25

10,686,660

4.75

Elisa D. Garcia C.

221,565,840

98.53

3,315,628

1.47

Stephen Gunn

201,576,038

89.64

23,305,430

10.36

Kristin Mugford

220,839,295

98.20

4,042,173

1.80

Nicholas Nomicos

213,907,343

95.12

10,974,125

4.88

Neil Rossy

219,967,566

97.81

4,913,902

2.19

Samira Sakhia

222,386,463

98.89

2,495,005

1.11

Thecla Sweeney

224,565,370

99.86

316,098

0.14

Huw Thomas

217,670,783

96.79

7,210,685

3.21
About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: J.P. Towner, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]

