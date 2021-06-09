Dollarama Announces Election of Directors Français

MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 20, 2021 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

231,641,195

92.92

17,650,912

7.08

Gregory David

235,062,413

94.29

14,229,694

5.71

Elisa D. Garcia C

248,800,345

99.80

491,762

0.20

Stephen Gunn

245,244,890

98.38

4,047,217

1.62

Kristin Mugford

247,765,573

99.39

1,526,534

0.61

Nicholas Nomicos

232,344,528

93.20

16,947,391

6.80

Neil Rossy

246,872,689

99.03

2,419,418

0.97

Samira Sakhia

249,060,430

99.91

231,677

0.09

Huw Thomas

247,147,022

99.14

2,145,085

0.86

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,368 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia through its 279 conveniently located stores.

For further information: Investors: J.P. Towner, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN Public Relations, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]

