DOLCE&GABBANA UNVEILS NEW DETAILS AND GLAMOROUS DESIGNS FOR COMMON SPACES IN ITS FIRST REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN THE USA, DEVELOPED BY JDS DEVELOPMENT GROUP

The grand residential lobby boasts black marble with a dramatic feature wall of book-matched burgundy marble, and three grand custom-designed Venetian hand-made chandeliers. The signature hues of Dolce&Gabbana— black, gold, and red—are expertly interwoven into the interior design, culminating in a luxurious and cohesive ambiance. Ascending to the first floor, a striking black marble staircase stands as a sculptural centerpiece, offering access to hotel check-in and exclusive lounge areas and private reception spaces for residents and guests alike. A dramatic bar lounge is set to be a lavish retreat for entertaining and relaxing, and features a harmonious blend of sumptuous textures, including black and white marbles, cast glass, velvet (including the iconic zebra in black-on-black pattern) and polished nickel. The Dolce&Gabbana design experience culminates in the event space: a double height area meticulously designed to the finest detail, is complete with plush seating, a stage, and DJ booth. Bronze palms, amber-colored venetian chandeliers, and rich browns and greys adorn the space, accented by the brand's signature leopard print. The designs epitomise the fashion house's commitment to sourcing, fatto a mano' (handmade) and well-considered materials in a perfect meeting of Italianate and Miami glamour and grace, complimented by world-class hospitality.

Dolce&Gabbana has collaborated with M2Atelier studio to translate the ideas and concepts expressed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for the interior design of 888 Brickell. Thanks to a well-established partnership and a deep mutual knowledge acquired in over twenty years of collaboration, Marco Bonelli and his team are the architectural force behind the creative minds of the Designers.

Additional amenities include the residential and hotel Dolce&Gabbana 888 Pool Club, including a gelateria, bar, and restaurant, in a palette of rich green terrazzo and crisp green and white striped-lounge chairs. Wellbeing amenities include a double-height indoor padel court, fitness center, golf simulator and yoga & pilates studios. The recovery spa - set to be an oasis of serenity in this bustling city – will include a thoughtfully-curated menu of bespoke massages and facial therapies, IV therapy, juice bar, thermal circuit, and a barber shop. Exclusive resident amenities include a theater, lounge, billiard's room, children's playroom, workspace and meeting suites, and 44' lap pool. Altogether, the amenity suite epitomizes the style and vibrancy of its Miami and Brickell neighborhood location.

Alfonso Dolce CEO at Dolce&Gabbana says: "After the launch of our Casa Collection in 2021, it was natural to follow with a hotel and residential strategy ensuring the very best of Italian hospitality. For us, the cultural vibrancy of Miami is the perfect backdrop for our world debut in the real estate sector with 'fatto a mano' (handmade) craftsmanship at its heart. The project will embody the very essence of the Dolce&Gabbana universe – a luxurious, timeless design experience."

Michael Stern, Founder and CEO at JDS Development Group says: "The global real estate spotlight is shining on Miami and Brickell, in particular due to many prominent businesses relocating to the area. This extraordinary, branded condo hotel for Miami will ensure that the demand for world leading, design led spaces with unparalleled views can be fulfilled; we are extremely proud to launch the collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana in this iconic tower. The fashion house's pursuit of quality and detail in design — together with their ability to create a beautiful world of authentic lifestyle filled with incredible hospitality — guarantees we are embarking on a successful, creative journey for our future visitors, guests, and residents alike."

Unique to 888 Brickell Dolce&Gabbana, these first-of-their-kind homes are designed for flexibility. A Dolce&Gabbana residence in its grandest form - a gracious three bedroom – can be transformed into Hotel Rooms and a Hotel Suite, should owners wish when they are not in residence, allowing guests to take advantage of the 5-star amenities offered by 888 Brickell. The Grand Private Residence has a minimum of two ensuite bedrooms, plus a powder room, living graciously alongside a corner great room which extends to a generous loggia with outdoor kitchen. When the secondary bedrooms are transitioned into high-style Hotel Rooms, the principal bedroom and great room – together with its outdoor loggia - become an intimate private residence or Hotel Suite. With a separate entrance from the private foyer, the thoughtfully conceived Hotel Room is a world of its own in Dolce&Gabbana splendor, independent of the corner Suite. Both the five-star hotel market and high-end condominium rental market continue to achieve premium rates in Miami compared to the rest of the hotel and high-end rental market, respectively.

The Miami 5-star hotel average daily rate in 2023 was more than $1,000 per night, a 48% increase from 2019. Brickell two-bedroom condominiums rent for more than double the figures of two bedrooms in high-end Brickell rental buildings, signaling the demand for high end residential product in this area. And between 2020 and 2021, migration into Miami from New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago brought $3.7 billion in taxable income. Growth in income of renters in Southeast Florida has increased 28% since 2019, largely because 58% of the jobs added in Florida since 2020 are in professional and business services, finance, and information technology.

A striking new addition to the Magic City skyline, 888 Brickell, Dolce&Gabbana, Miami will be the tallest building in the city at 1,049 feet (319.74 meters), establishing a new standard in the architectural landscape. The façade is to be designed in collaboration with architects Studio Sofield, inspired by both quintessential modernist skyscrapers and Milanese mid-century design and fashion. The elegant and restrained combination of ivory travertine and matt black steel beams that give the building an expressly vertical appearance, setting it far apart from its neighbors. Towards street level, the building dons a gold beaded 'necklace' that brings a warm lustre and brilliant shine.

ABOUT DOLCE&GABBANA Established in 1984, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand's activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies. The Group creates, produces and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewellery and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men's, Women's and Children's Collections. Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections. In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements.

ABOUT JDS DEVELOPMENT GROUP Known for best-in-class engineering and record-breaking architecture the world over, JDS Development Group brings their breadth of experience to Miami, where it is headquartered. Composed of a team of innovators and builders led by Michael Stern, JDS is no stranger to large scale urban development and constantly pushes the boundaries of engineering and design, disrupting the skyline as often as they break ground.

