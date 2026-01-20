DOKAINISH & COMPANY FORMALIZES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SAUDCONSULT

Alliance creates full EPCM capability across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Dokainish & Company, Canada's leading project controls and systems implementation consultancy, has formalized a strategic partnership with SAUDCONSULT, Saudi Arabia's oldest engineering firm, expanding Dokainish operations across the Kingdom.

The alliance combines Dokainish's award-winning project controls, PMO, and systems implementation expertise with SAUDCONSULT's 60 years of engineering leadership and network of 2,800+ professionals serving major infrastructure owners across Saudi Arabia.

Together, the partnership delivers full EPCM capability across the Kingdom: Engineering. Procurement. Construction Management. Project Controls. Systems. Adoption.

"This partnership completes the delivery model," said Tarik Dokainish, President and CEO of Dokainish & Company. "We've built award-winning PMOs and delivered programs on budget and ahead of schedule across the world's most demanding industries. This partnership brings that discipline to Saudi Arabia at scale."

"For 60 years, SaudConsult has delivered engineering excellence across the Kingdom's most critical infrastructure. This partnership adds world-class project controls and systems expertise to that foundation. Together, we offer clients complete EPCM delivery," said Fahad Al-Tamimi, CEO, SAUDCONSULT.

The partnership was formalized during the Government of Canada trade delegation to the Gulf region, led by The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. The delegation is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's Middle East engagements to strengthen ties and investment between Canada and GCC nations, positioning both firms to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 infrastructure transformation.

"This partnership reflects Canada's commitment to building strong global connections and supporting transformative initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. By fostering collaboration between Canadian and Saudi expertise, we are strengthening economic ties, creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and advancing our objective of doubling non-U.S. exports over the next decade." said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

About Dokainish & Company (www.dokainish.com)

Dokainish & Company is a management consulting firm specializing in project controls, PMO implementation, and systems adoption for large-scale capital programs. With offices in New York, the UAE, Toronto, Calgary, and Saudi Arabia (opening Q1 2026), Dokainish serves clients across all sectors. The firm has operated in the Middle East for years, with active engagements across the region. Dokainish's methodology has delivered award-winning PMOs, including PMI PMO of the Year awards.

About SAUDCONSULT (www.saudconsult.com)

Saudi Consulting Services (SAUDCONSULT), founded in 1965, is Saudi Arabia's oldest and largest Saudi-owned engineering consultancy. With over 2,800 professionals, SAUDCONSULT provides engineering and technical services to major infrastructure owners including the Royal Commission, National Guard, and leading private sector clients across the Kingdom. The firm has delivered landmark projects across transportation, utilities, healthcare, and urban development, shaping the Kingdom's built environment for six decades.

SOURCE Dokainish & Company

For More Information: Esam El-Makkawy, Managing Director, Middle East & North Africa, Dokainish & Company, [email protected]; Bader Alqabli, Business Development Director, SAUDCONSULT, [email protected]