DoiT International Named AWS Reseller Partner of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and governance software and public cloud expertise, announced today that it has been named the AWS Reseller Partner of the Year in Israel for 2020.

The APN Partner Awards recognize members of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. DoiT, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, was chosen as APN Reseller Partner of the Year based on a range of factors, including the high-quality support and professional services they provide to their AWS customers.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the APN Reseller Partner of the Year," said DoiT's CEO and Co-Founder, Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "As a long-time AWS Partner, we have extensive experience helping our customers get the most of the Cloud through AWS. As of November 2020, DoiT Cloud Architects hold more than 85 AWS Certifications, and we look forward to scaling together with AWS both in Israel and globally to support even more innovation for our customers."

The 2020 APN Reseller Partner of the Year award caps off a year of DoiT's relationship with AWS. February saw DoiT named as an AWS Well-Architected Partner, recognizing their expertise to deliver AWS Well-Architected reviews for existing workloads or new applications based on AWS's best practices and guidelines.

In March, DoiT's cloud engineering team collectively achieved AWS Certification Distinction for earning over 50 AWS Certifications. August saw DoiT named as an APN Immersion Day Partner, certifying their Cloud Architects with the ability to provide customers with an exclusive technical workshop experience and a guided tour of AWS products and services.

In addition to technical expertise and consulting for AWS best practices, DoiT also provides its growing base of technology customers with additional cost-saving solutions through its innovative Cloud Management Platform. The Platform delivers significant value, providing support for public cloud workloads with complex requirements such as multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments, real-time data, analytics, and machine intelligence. The Platform uses artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable cost reduction, using an automated approach embraced by software and operations teams.

DoiT's solution provides meaningful cost savings to customers within 90 days of onboarding, and the Company's engineering consultancy helps customers architect applications and deployments optimally for multi-cloud environments.

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud and member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

