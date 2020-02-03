DoiT International Announces Acquisition of superQuery

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), the leading provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and operations software and public cloud expertise, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire superQuery (superquery.io)—a unique development platform for Google BigQuery, helping data teams increase data exploration speed and cost optimization of big data workloads.

superQuery optimizes Google BigQuery queries in real-time, maximizing query performance and efficiency while minimizing cost. It also provides a complete development environment, enabling data analysts and data scientists to work at peak productivity when analyzing data in BigQuery.

The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in early February 2020, and superQuery employees will join the ranks of DoiT International and extend the company's Platforms team in Tel Aviv. Together, they will be integrating and extending superQuery technology into the DoiT International stack of platforms and will deliver even greater value to customers worldwide.

While this is just the first acquisition the Company is making in 2020, DoiT is actively looking for companies with a strong technology stack to provide its customers with an even stronger portfolio of cloud productivity and cost optimization solutions.

In November 2019, DoiT received an investment of over $100 million from the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners. The Company is on track to more than double revenue in 2020, and this investment will enable the Company to invest in its software platform, scale its global team of cloud architects, grow its presence in North America and Europe, and pursue strategic acquisitions such as with superQuery.

DoiT's offering delivers significant value to its growing base of technology customers, providing support for public cloud workloads with complex requirements such as multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments, real-time data and analytics, and machine intelligence. Its software platform uses machine learning to enable customers to right-size workloads and optimize their public cloud spending across any of the three major public cloud providers.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, Austin, and London, with plans to expand to Paris, Berlin, Chicago and Seattle in 2020.

"Together with the talented superQuery engineering and product team, we are going to save millions of dollars every month for customers running big data and analytics workloads on Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services," said DoiT International's CEO and Co-Founder, Yoav Toussia-Cohen.

Avi Zloof, CEO of superQuery, has added, "The combination of DoiT International and superQuery's platform for optimizing cloud infrastructure will reinvent what it means to solve business problems with data at an entirely different scale and value point."

For press inquires, please contact [email protected].

Related Images

doit-and-superquery-leadership.jpg

DoiT and superQuery Leadership

L-R: Vadim Solovey (Managing Director and Co-Founder, DoiT International), Avi Zloof (CEO and Founder, superQuery), Yoav Toussia-Cohen (CEO and Co-Founder, DoiT International) and Ido Volff (VP Business Development and Co-Founder, superQuery).

Related Links

DoiT Blog Post Announcing Acquisition

SOURCE DoiT International