Doggy Bathroom Reaches Over 50% of Their Goal on Kickstarter in The First Day

Doggy Bathroom has seen extraordinary success internationally ever since and has recently been awarded a 2021 Pet Innovation Award for Litter Box Product of the Year. The Doggy Bathroom Mini launched on Kickstarter with a goal of raising $35,000. Backers can purchase a Doggy Bathroom Mini Starter Kit and save up to 70%.

The Doggy Bathroom Mini will retail for $159 USD/$179 CDN for the starter kit, which includes the enclosure, base colour of choice, pee pads, mats, rails and clips.

In comparison to the original Doggy Bathroom designed for dogs weighing up to 20 pounds, the Doggy Bathroom Mini is made for mini pups and toy breeds under 10 pounds and less than 12 inches tall, including Chihuahuas, Pugs, Toy Poodles, Pomeranians, Shih Tzus and more! The Doggy Bathroom can be used as a potty-training device for puppies, a seasonal solution for small breeds who cannot withstand extreme weather, or as an alternative for condo dwellers or those with limited outdoor access.

Doggy Bathroom was founded by Alain Courchesne, an award-winning designer based in Montréal, Quebec, and was inspired after adopting his Italian Greyhound, Sterling. Fusing function and design, Alain created a solution that is both sanitary and stylish. Designed for both female and male dogs who lift their leg, the roomy Doggy Bathroom allows your dog to walk in, freely move around and use the bathroom easily, when they naturally need to. It's the only dog litter box on the market for small breeds that keeps everything in one, easy-to-use, easy-to-clean, sleekly designed space – and is made entirely of 100% recyclable plastic.

Interested tiny pooch parents can sign up early at doggybathroom-mini.com to save up to 70% off the starter kit when it launches, with delivery planned for April 2022. The original Doggy Bathroom and full range of accessories can be purchased at doggybathroom.com.

SOURCE DoggyBathroom

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Related Links

doggybathroom.com

