Does your local crossing guard go beyond the call of duty? Nominate them today to be Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard!

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Extraordinary crossing guards across Canada are at the front line of children's safety, providing vigilance, caring and community as children travel to and from school. Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention, wants to hear about these unsung community heroes through our Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard contest.

The annual contest was launched in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of dynamic crossing guards who help keep our children safe. In 2022, we are reviving the contest after a pandemic shutdown, thanks to our exclusive road-safety partnership with Desjardins Insurance.

Three crossing guards in Canada will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Each winning guard receives $500, as does each of their schools. Anyone from a parent to a teacher, principal or community member can make the nomination, using the online submission form at parachute.ca/crossingguard. Nominators will be asked to describe why their guard deserves recognition and you can upload up to four supporting documents, such as photos or a child's drawing.

Nominations are open now and close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

"Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest gives us the opportunity to highlight how important crossing guards are to school communities across Canada," says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute. "We are happy to call attention to these individuals who keep children safe on their walks and rides to and from school."

"Crossing guards play a vital role in our communities. They work each day to promote pedestrian safety and keep students safe, while crossing the streets," said Valérie Lavoie, President & COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group. "I am very pleased that Desjardins Insurance is able to support this contest and give much deserving recognition to crossing guards across Canada."

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 404.1 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

