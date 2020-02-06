Docebo's Innovative Learning Platform Recognised as Core Leader by 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ For Learning Systems

"Docebo's recognition as a Core Leader by Fosway comes as a direct result of the dedication our clients have to the growth and the development of their people and we thank them for choosing us as their learning platform," said Claudio Erba, CEO of Docebo. "We are on a mission to consistently research and develop the most innovative learning technology solutions for the enterprise market which has included being the first to deliver AI functionality and meaningful social learning opportunities."

Having recently completed their Initial Public Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Docebo continues on a high-growth trajectory attracting many new customers in both the UK and the European market. The Docebo Learning Platform has recently been chosen in the UK and Europe by top technology, finance, manufacturing and retail companies, all of whom are taking advantage of Docebo's capability to enable and orchestrate sophisticated internal and external training programmes.

Docebo's dedication in the UK and European region extends well beyond new customers as the company supports the expansion of existing clients including L'Oréal, and Heineken.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway said: "Docebo's consistent performance in customer-focused organisations in Europe and globally see it once again recognised as a Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. Its continued positive trajectory demonstrates its accelerating track record of enterprise wins as well as a focus on customer advocacy."

Supporting growth in the UK and Europe is a pillar to Docebo's global strategy and the company is excited to announce their first-ever DoceboInspire Europe event , hosted at the Tower Hotel in London 6-8th April.

DoceboInspire Europe 2020 will be dedicated to uncovering future-forward insights, sharing learning success stories from Docebo's rich client base in Europe and providing an opportunity for the community to take their technical knowledge of Docebo to the next level.

Attendees of this year's DoceboInspire Europe 2020 will walk away with insights and actionable learning that will be invaluable as they continue to develop learning strategies and programmes.

David Wilson, Fosway CEO will also deliver a keynote session exploring insights on the industry and advice on how organisations can make learning strategies a source of competitive advantage.

Join Docebo , 6-8th April along with top learning experts and technology theorists in the heart of London for an unforgettable DoceboInspire Europe 2020 and experience what makes Docebo a Core Leader on the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

