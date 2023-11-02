Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) (TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading learning platform provider with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor and software industry conferences in November 2023:

TD Cowen Human Capital Management Summit -November 13 - Virtual

2nd Annual Needham Virtual EdTech 1x1 Conference - November 15 - Virtual

2023 TD Technology Conference - November 21 - in-person - Toronto

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo's investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website.

For further information: Mike McCarthy, Vice President - Investor Relations, (214) 830-0641, [email protected]