Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) (TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in May 2023:

Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference -May 16th - In-person - New York, NY

Jefferies HCM Summit -May 17th - In-person - New York, NY

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 11.0 - May 24th - In-person - Toronto, Canada

Jefferies Software Conference - May 31st - In-person - Newport Coast, CA

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo's investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website.

