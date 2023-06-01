Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) (TSX: DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality - June 6th - In-person - Montreal, Quebec

Stifel Summer Solstice Conference - June 28th - In-person - Muskoka, Ontario

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo's investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo's multi-product learning solutions, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

SOURCE Docebo Inc.

For further information: Mike McCarthy, Vice President - Investor Relations, (214) 830-0641, [email protected]