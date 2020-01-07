Doble Engineering Company Welcomes Duke Energy as Host Utility of the 2020 Life of a Transformer™ Seminar

Electric power holding company joins Doble in empowering the next generation of engineers during the annual transformer training seminar in Florida

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), today announced that Duke Energy Corporation, one of the nation's largest power holding companies, will host the 18th annual Life of a Transformer™ Seminar, Feb. 10 – 14 in Orlando, Florida. Duke was chosen as this year's host utility because of the company's demonstrated support for nurturing the power industry's workforce.

The premier seminar puts training and education around critical aspects of modern life-cycle transformer management at the core of its agenda. Throughout the week, an anticipated 300–400 attendees will choose from expert-led sessions on a variety of topics including transformer design and manufacturing; diagnostics and maintenance; and factory and field-testing safety and reliability, each designed to help them make more informed asset decisions.

"We designed this seminar to equip electric power engineers with the training necessary for combatting an increasingly complex industry landscape," said Bryan Sayler, President of Doble Engineering Company. "With a mutual commitment to proactively bridging the skills gap and partnerships with many of the same prestigious technical colleges as Doble, including Richmond Community College and Lake-Sumter State College, we knew Duke Energy would be a natural fit and are thrilled to welcome them as host utility for this year's seminar."

Attendees will have several opportunities to hear from Duke Energy professionals and learn from the utility's experience providing electricity, gas and renewables to its 8.9 million customers. Duke Energy's Senior Vice President and Chief Transmission Officer, Nelson Peeler, will make the opening address. Scott Digby, Principal Transmission Equipment Engineer, will lead a session around transformer loading, and Tom Rhodes, Senior Engineering Technologist, will give an overview around the utility's health risk management grid analytics system. Duke representatives will also present on integrating renewables into the electric grid and transformer life-cycle optimization through technology innovation.

"It's our mission to create a smarter energy future for our customers, and that level of innovation is dependent on strong talent to power it," said Peeler. "Equipping both rising and established engineers with the skills they need to lead transformative initiatives is a priority not just for our company, but the overall industry, and we're excited to work with Doble to empower the next wave of engineers through this seminar and beyond."

Seminar attendees can earn IACET-standardized Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through participating in the sessions and can close the seminar with Doble's renowned laboratory diagnostics course for transformer condition assessment.

More than 9,000 global engineers from over 50 countries have attended the Life of a TransformerTM Seminar over the years. To register for the 2020 seminar, or obtain more information about the event, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures that all people have reliable, safe and secure energy. We do this by being the leading global provider of advanced diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble serves customers around the globe; our companies and product lines include Manta Test Systems, Morgan Schaffer, Vanguard Instruments, and Xtensible Solutions.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Alexandra Aguiar, Corporate Ink for Doble Engineering, [email protected], +1 617 969 9192

