DKT and Canada Soccer Launch New Housing Model to Strengthen High-Performance Soccer Ecosystem

Dream, Kilmer and Tricon (DKT) partner with Canada Soccer to provide affordable housing for emerging players, youth community coaches, and staff

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Dream, Kilmer and Tricon (DKT), the developers behind some of Toronto's most celebrated purpose-built rental communities, have partnered with Canada Soccer to launch a new housing program supporting the growth of the sport's high-performance ecosystem.

The partnership will provide access to designated affordable homes at Cherry House, an 855-unit purpose-built rental community in Toronto's Canary Landing neighbourhood. Approximately 30 per cent of the building – 257 homes – are designated as affordable, including units allocated to support Canada's sport sector.

Canada Soccer, DKT, and the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario at Cherry House (CNW Group/Tricon)

Through DKT's housing referral partner, the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO), homes will be allocated to eligible individuals at Canada Soccer, AFC Toronto – a professional women's team – and the North Toronto Nitros – a community soccer club. The initiative will support players at different stages of their development, along with youth coaches and the staff who contribute to the sport's long-term growth.

2026 is a transformative year for soccer in Canada as a host nation to the world's signature tournament, and it is increasingly important to ensure that competitive development pathways are available to talented young Canadians. With many of the most important training and competition opportunities concentrated in Toronto, access to stable, affordable housing can help address a critical barrier.

"For many developing athletes and coaches, the dream of competing at the highest level is shaped by the practical reality of training and competing in a high cost-of-living city," said Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary of Canada Soccer. "This partnership provides foundational support for our high-performance pathway, helping to ensure that talent and potential, not financial pressure, determine who can succeed in the sport."

Housing is a foundational part of that system, supporting not only high performance but also the continued rise of the sport, including the growth of the women's professional league in Canada. At Cherry House, that support is complemented by access to training and recovery amenities such as Club Apex, a full-size commercial-grade gym, helping athletes perform at their best.

"Sport has the power to lift and unite Canadians, reinforce national pride, and serve as an important development tool for youth in our communities," said Andrew Joyner, Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Family at Tricon. "Supporting Canada Soccer, from grass roots all the way to national team levels, allows our country's sporting culture to grow. It is a natural extension of what we do: building complete communities where people can thrive. Cherry House reflects that approach, integrating affordable homes for the players, coaches, and staff who make soccer possible in Canada."

Supporting a Lasting Legacy for Soccer in Canada

Cherry House sits within the Canary District, originally developed as athlete housing for the 2015 Pan Am Games. This partnership builds on that connection – keeping high-performance sport woven into the neighbourhood's identity.

This project demonstrates a true Team Canada approach, bringing together partners from all three levels of government and across the private sector to invest in innovative housing solutions," said Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. "By working together, we can deliver housing solutions that strengthen communities and support the long-term success of Canadian sports."

"Toronto is strongest when people have the opportunity to build a future in our city" said Mayor Olivia Chow. "This innovative partnership is creating affordable homes for young people and community leaders who contribute so much to our neighbourhoods and to the next generation."

"Major sporting moments are defined by the legacy they leave behind," said Debbie Low, President and CEO of the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario. "This partnership was designed to deliver on the City of Toronto's legacy soccer initiatives, providing lasting support for Canada's players, coaches, and staff long after the last tournament match is played this summer."

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer is the official governing body for soccer in Canada. In partnership with its members, Canada Soccer promotes the growth and development of soccer in Canada, from grassroots to high performance, and on a national scale. Soccer is the largest participatory sport in Canada and is considered the fastest growing sport in the country. There are nearly one million registered Canada Soccer active participants in Canada within 1,200 clubs that operate in 13 provincial/territorial member associations. Canada Soccer is affiliated with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream Unlimited Corp. is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $24 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

About Kilmer Group

Kilmer Group is the privately-held Toronto based investment holding company of Canadian business leader and philanthropist, Larry Tanenbaum O.C. Kilmer has more than 40 years experience in the construction and development industry in Canada and continues to maintain a focus on the infrastructure sector. Kilmer has extensive expertise in large-scale redevelopment and a focus on unique public private partnerships, mid-rise urban infill projects, and master planned communities. Kilmer is proud to have had a hand in the development of over 12,000 homes.

About Tricon

Tricon Living is Canada's preeminent rental housing provider. We build, own, and operate a growing portfolio of purpose-built rental apartments located in major urban centres and defined by design excellence, signature resort-quality amenities, exceptional customer service, and resident programming that fosters connection and community. Tricon Living is a leading partner of all three levels of government, both building and operating many of Canada's largest purpose-built rental apartment communities that integrate market and affordable rental units. At Tricon, we have reimagined rental living.

About Canadian Sport Institute Ontario

Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) is a non-profit organization committed to the pursuit of excellence by providing best-in-class programs, services, and leadership to high performance athletes, coaches, and National and Provincial Sport Organizations to enhance their ability to achieve international podium performances. Our team of expert staff deliver sport science, sport medicine, life services, and coaching and technical leadership support to help Canada win medals and strengthen the sport system in Ontario and Canada. CSIO is part of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network, working in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee, Own the Podium, and the Coaching Association of Canada. CSIO is further supported by funding partners such as the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and Sport Canada.

SOURCE Tricon

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