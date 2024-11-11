DJI continues to advance precision agriculture forward with its innovative aerial crop protection solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced its participation at Expo AgroAlimentaria Guanajuato in Irapuato, Mexico. From November 12 to 15, attendees at Mexico's largest ag-tech tradeshow will have the opportunity to experience and explore DJI's innovative agricultural drones firsthand.

DJI to Showcase its Newest Agricultural Drones at Expo AgroAlimentaria Guanajuato 2024

"Across Mexico's robust agriculture industry, DJI Agriculture drones have become trusted and proven solutions for cultivating and protecting various crops, including corn, wheat, agave, sugarcane, citrus, and more," said Dong Yefei, DJI Agriculture's representative in Mexico. "To date, over 1.8 million hectares of Mexican farmland have been treated by approximately 2200 pilots using DJI Agriculture solutions."

Experience Live Drone Demonstrations

FAMAQ (Booth E-500) and Dimasur (Booth 441, 443, 444) will display the Agras T50 and T25 and host live flight demonstrations at their respective booths and the show's SKY FLY Zone.

Discover DJI Agras Drones

The recently launched Agras T50 offers unmatched efficiency for larger-scale growing operations, while the lightweight T25 is designed to be more portable for smaller fields. These advanced drones are equipped with features such as dual atomizing spraying systems and front and rear phased array radars, ensuring stable operations across multiple tasks, from surveying to spraying and spreading.

Agras T50 is a flagship for efficiency and stability. It is renowned for its heavy payload capacity, which can carry up to 40kg for spraying and 50kg for spreading.

Agras T25 packs all the advanced features of the T50 into a smaller, portable design. It can carry a 20kg maximum spray or 25kg spreading payload.

Agave Farming with Drones

DJI Agriculture drones have transformed agave farming in Mexico, improving operational efficiency and costs, improving worker safety by reducing chemical exposure, and supporting environmental sustainability. Most notably, growers in Mexico's Tequila region have cut their herbicide application time from one hour per hectare to six minutes while reducing total water usage by 88%.

For more information, contact DJI Agriculture. To become an authorized DJI Agriculture Dealer, apply here.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

