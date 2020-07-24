VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dizun International Enterprises Inc. (CSE: KDZ) ("Dizun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a $750,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (each a "Unit") and that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Maitri Health Corp. ("Maitri") to complete a business combination by way of a reverse takeover (the "RTO") of Dizun by the shareholders of Maitri. Upon completion of the RTO, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Maitri. The closing of the RTO is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation regulatory approval for the listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The LOI was negotiated at arm's length and is effective July 23, 2020.

Private Placement

Pursuant to the Private Placement, Dizun issued 30,000,000 Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Dizun (a "Dizun Share") and one Dizun Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Dizun Share at an exercise price of $0.025 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, Dizun paid a cash finder's fee of $1,850 and issued 70,000 Finder's Warrants. The Finder's Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants and will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

Description of Maitri

Maitri is a coordinated global platform that delivers reliable, high quality health care supplies with transparent supply chains. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed a need for a new way to manufacture and manage healthcare and PPE materials. Businesses need new protocols to keep workers safe and healthcare needs to equip first responders. Created by industry leaders, Maitri's mission is to bring a stable supply of materials to enable businesses and healthcare to function efficiently. Maitri is securing strategic on-shore manufacturing and licensing agreements. Clients of Maitri have a system that ensures medical supplies are available, reliable, consistent and sustainable. With advanced protocols for production, logistics, advanced technology and strict quality control, Maitri will ensure our global community is able to navigate every biomedical emergency. For further information, refer to Maitri's website at www.maitrihealth.ca.

Terms of the RTO

The RTO is expected to be completed by way of a share exchange between the shareholders of Maitri (the "Maitri Shareholders") and Dizun, following which the Resulting Issuer will continue the business of Maitri. In exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Maitri (the "Maitri Shares"), the Maitri Shareholders will receive an aggregate of 250,000,000 Dizun Shares.

The Parties anticipate entering into a definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") by the end of August 2020, following the completion of satisfactory due diligence. The RTO constitutes an Arm's Length Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

As of the date hereof, Dizun has 41,605,880 Dizun Shares outstanding, as well as an aggregate of 30,070,000 warrants.

As of the date hereof, Maitri has 25,000,000 Maitri Shares outstanding and no convertible securities.

Management and Directors of the Resulting Issuer

When the RTO is completed, it is anticipated that the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer shall be reconstituted to consist of such directors as Maitri shall determine, and each of the officers of Dizun shall resign and be replaced with officers appointed by the new board of directors.

It is anticipated that the directors of the Resulting Issuer will be Sav DiPasquale, Tony Clement, Dr. Solomon (Sam) Pillersdorf and Gavin Cooper, and the officers will be Andrew Morton and Marlis Yassin.

Sav DiPasquale: Board Chair

Mr. DiPasquale is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and transportation industries, and he is currently President of the Canadian Pharmaceutical Distribution Network ("CPDN"). At CPDN, Mr. DiPasquale is responsible for overall operations, including the development and implementation of strategies to grow the organization's membership and extend its unique service offering. Previously Mr. DiPasquale spent almost seventeen years at Glaxo Smith Kline in various senior positions, including VP Business Development and CIO.

Tony Clement: Director

Mr. Clement is a former Canadian federal politician and former Member of Parliament. Mr. Clement served as an Ontario cabinet minister, including as Federal Minister of Health and Long-Term Care as well as President of the Treasury.

Dr. Solomon (Sam) Pillersdorf: Director

Dr. Pillersdorf has been involved in the mining sector for over 10 years, including funding start-up mining companies and sourcing and funding resource claims. Dr. Pillersdorf was Head of Rheumatology Outpatients and Head of Rheumatology training at the McMaster University Medical Center.

Gavin Cooper: Director

Mr. Cooper is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in all aspects of corporate and financial management. For the past 35 years, Mr. Cooper has been providing strategic and financial advice and corporate administration services, and has held senior positions with a number of public and private companies with local and international operations

Andrew Morton: CEO and Director

Mr. Morton is a seasoned global technology executive with a track record of successfully building and running innovative companies. Mr. Morton was SVP Global Sales for Zodiac Interactive, a private equity held software company focused on advanced software for Tier 1 Cable and Telecom providers. He headed up Broadband TV for Entone where he launched successful operations on multiple continents. Entone was acquired by Amino Communications (LON: AMO) where he served for several years post transaction on the senior executive team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Morton co-launched global operations for Comtrend Corporation, a leader in telecom hardware and software.

Marlis Yassin: CFO and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Yassin is a CPA, CA with over 15 years experience working with publicly listed companies. She has held finance management positions at various public companies, including an international industrial products company and mid-tier mining companies. Ms. Yassin gained extensive experience through her client engagements at Deloitte providing reporting, advisory and assurance services to publicly traded companies, primarily in the natural resources sector.

Conditions to the RTO

The RTO is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including as follows:

each of Dizun and Maitri obtaining any requisite director and shareholder approvals;

the completion of due diligence investigations to the satisfaction of each of Dizun and Maitri;

Dizun and Maitri entering into the Definitive Agreement; and

all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals relating to the RTO and Exchange approval for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares having been obtained.

Additional Information Regarding the RTO

The RTO will constitute a change of business under the rules of the Exchange. The final legal structure for the RTO will be determined after the parties have considered all applicable tax, securities law and accounting efficiencies.

Dizun and Maitri expect to complete the RTO in the fall of 2020.

On behalf of the Board,

Dizun International Enterprises Inc.

Hani Zabaneh, Director and CEO

