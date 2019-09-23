Dixie Brands Announces Warrant Extension

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that it has extended for one year the expiry date of 27,235,027 share purchase warrants issued on October 1, 2018 (the "Warrants") in conjunction with the Company's non-brokered private placement of $25 million. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Subordinate Voting Share of Dixie at an exercise price of $1.32 per share. The new expiry date for the Warrants is October 1, 2020. The exercise price and all other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada and Oklahoma, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

