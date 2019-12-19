Dixie Brands' AcesoHemp Extends Access to Retailers in Colorado via Partnership with Innermountain Distributing, CO.

AcesoHemp continues to open up new markets, building on its existing 2,000 brick and mortar locations.

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AcesoHemp, has signed a distribution agreement with Innermountain Distributing, CO ("Innermountain") to represent the AcesoHemp line of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) infused powder sachets, balms and dissolvable tablets to retailers in Colorado's key Western Slope region.

Innermountain will target their combined efforts on more than 1,500 retail locations across Colorado's Western Slope region. The addition of AcesoHemp to the Innermountain portfolio complements their existing extensive range of premium beverage, snack and associated lines including a focus on locally owned and produced brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Innermountain team across Colorado's Western Slope" said Hilal Tabsh, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution at AcesoHemp. "With more than 35 years of experience, they are a well-established, major supplier to retail and service businesses across the mountain region, including a plethora of high traffic tourist destinations and ski resorts providing important exposure for a nationally available brand like AcesoHemp."

AcesoHemp has paired plant science with food science to develop highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. Its powders, balms, sprays and tablets are each sold in three varieties called Calm, Soothe and Wellness.

Since the start of 2019, AcesoHemp has reached agreements with regional distributors in California, Nevada, Alaska and Vermont, as well as a core national distributor, Palko Services. Its products are currently available in more than 2,000 brick and mortar locations. AcesoHemp plans to continue to grow its network of distributors and retailers to complement its established online channel, www.acesohemp.com.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

For further information: Media Inquiries, Desiree Rosa, MULTIPLY, dixie@wearemultip.ly / 646-499-3306; Investor Inquiries, Andrew Floor, Dixie Brands Inc, afloor@dixiebrands.com / 707-294-8392

