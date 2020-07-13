District Commences SkyTEM Survey at the Tomtebo Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an airborne electromagnetic ("EM") and magnetic survey has commenced on the Tomtebo Property ("Tomtebo" or the "Property"), located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "The Bergslagen Mining District is known for large high grade polymetallic mineralized systems that can be identified by their conductive and magnetic properties. For such a prolific district, the lack of EM and detailed magnetic coverage is astounding. The recently commenced SkyTEM312 HP survey represents the first time a deep penetrating airborne EM survey (greater than 200 m depth) has been carried out on the Tomtebo Property. This is significant because we know that these systems in the Bergslagen Mining District can have mineral resources from surface to depths of 1600 m, such as is the case at Boliden's Garpenberg Mine and Lundin Mining's Zinkgruvan Mine."

The Company retained SkyTEM Surveys ApS based out of Denmark to undertake this detailed heliborne SkyTEM312 HP (transient electromagnetic – high power) and magnetic survey over the Tomtebo Property. The survey will cover the entire 5,144-hectare Tomtebo Property with approximately 600 line-kilometers at a line spacing of 100 m, and is capable of detecting conductive polymetallic sulphide mineralization at depths of 500 m or more. The Tomtebo Property is underlain by an ideal geological environment for effective EM data collection in that the volcanic and intrusive country rocks are very resistive, in contrast to the conductive sulphide mineralization, which will provide excellent resolution of any EM conductive anomaly identified. Also, the absence of graphitic geological units on the Property is positive because distinguishing between sulphide- and graphite-sourced EM conductors is otherwise a challenge that typically requires follow-up ground EM surveys to resolve.

In general, it is anticipated that the SkyTEM312 HP survey will identify the copper-gold dominant sulphide mineralization (feeder zones) as a moderate to strong conductor while the silver-zinc-lead dominant sulphide mineralization (distal zones) may show as non-conductive to weakly conductive due to the zinc sulphide mineralization. However, the silver-zinc-lead mineralization in the district often has associated magnetic sulphides, which is expected to be detected as a moderate to strong magnetic high. The EM and magnetic data acquired from the SkyTEM312 HP survey will be interpreted by Condor Consulting and Geovista AB, and 3D inversions and Maxwell plates will be produced to identify high priority target areas.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property, located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden, is the Company's main focus. The Tomtebo Property comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed-up and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Garrett Ainsworth"

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-628-2669

For further information: Media: Garrett Ainsworth, President and CEO, District Metals Corp., 604-628-2669, E:[email protected]