District Commences 5,000 m Drill Program at Tomtebo Property

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders as we embark on the first substantial drill program at the Tomtebo Mine in almost half a century. The potential of the Garpenberg Mine did not get unlocked until the 1990's, and now we are applying that knowledge and technology at Tomtebo.

Our geological interpretations from work carried out in late-2020 greatly contributed to firming up our drill targets, and the subsequent implications from these interpretations are very encouraging. A key to this successful outcome has been the involvement of Rodney Allen and Hein Raat, who are both well-known experts in the Bergslagen Mining District. With a better understanding on the controls of polymetallic mineralization and the structural framework at the Tomtebo Mine, we have started our maiden drill program fully armed with knowledge to optimize every meter drilled."

Drilling will follow up, infill, and step out from significant high grade polymetallic mineralization encountered in historical drill holes, and to obtain missing assay data. Borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM) will be conducted on all of the holes completed, which is an important modern technology used to detect "off-hole" conductive sulphide mineralization that has never been previously carried out on the Tomtebo Property. The overall objective of this drill program will be to further establish the potential presence of a large polymetallic mineralized system that is presently daylighting at the historic Tomtebo Mine.

A total of 5,000 m of core drilling in 21 holes is planned at the historic Tomtebo Mine with a focus on the Oscarsgruvan, Steffenburgs, Gårdsgruvans, and Gamla Gruvans zones (Figure 1). Geological work carried out at the Tomtebo Mine in late-2020 identified the rock types and the hydrothermal alteration patterns that hosts the copper-gold and silver-zinc-lead mineralization. The interpretation of this work has formed the basis upon which priority drill targets were selected.

The generalized drill target strategy for each zone at the Tomtebo Mine comprises:

Oscarsgruvan and Steffenbergs Zones: targeting silver-zinc-lead sulphide mineralization in skarn-altered limestone beds, and veins of remobilized massive sulphide within felsic volcanic rocks. Numerous sections of this stratigraphic horizon have not been drilled. In addition, targeting will focus on the extensions of massive sulphides intersected in the historical drill holes that coincide with conductive and magnetic high anomalies.

Gårdsgruvans and Gamla Gruvan Zones: targeting copper-gold vein networks and strong disseminations within and adjacent to zones of strong alteration. This includes the extension of this alteration zone at depth and to the southwest of Gårdsgruvans. In addition, Rödbergsgruvan (located south of Gamla Gruvan) is a priority area to drill test with historical mineralized drill intercepts and coincident conductive and magnetic anomalies.

Björngruvan Zone: targeting historical silver-zinc-lead and copper-gold drill intercepts coincident with conductive and magnetic anomalies that are located adjacent east of Oscarsgruvan. This will also provide important information on the stratigraphy, structure and alteration pattern at the inferred eastern "limb" of the polymetallic system at the Tomtebo Mine.

A comprehensive technical presentation is now available on the Company's website that details the key geological interpretations at the Tomtebo Mine.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

The data disclosed in this news release related to drilling results is historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Garrett Ainsworth"

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 288-4430

