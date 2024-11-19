Distribution Leader TradeDepot Partners with PRIME to Introduce PRIME Hydration into West Africa

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Logan Paul and KSI's widely popular beverage brand, PRIME has officially launched its flagship product PRIME Hydration in Nigeria and Ghana. Partnering with leading market access and distribution platform TradeDepot, PRIME Hydration is poised to capitalize on the booming West African market with its unique and highly sought-after products.

PRIME launch flavours - Logan Paul and KSI Prime Logo

PRIME Hydration hit shelves in early 2022 and is the brand's healthy sports drink alternative. As a go-to for top athletes, Hydration helps to not only fuel their workouts, but aids in overall recovery. With zero added sugar, 10% coconut water, BCAAs, electrolytes, antioxidants, and more, Hydration has become one of the number one hydration products globally.

According to Statista, the African soft drinks market is projected to experience a significant growth of 16.76% between 2024 and 2028, reaching a market volume of US$160.20 billion by 2028. TradeDepot's strong retail distribution network and logistics expertise in navigating the complexities of African cross-border trade to ensure smooth distribution and swift product availability across both countries will be instrumental in ensuring PRIME Hydration replicates its global success in this dynamic market.

"Partnering with TradeDepot was an easy decision," said a PRIME Spokesperson. "Their proven track record in Africa and commitment to efficient distribution makes them the ideal partner as we work to expand PRIME Hydration's reach in this exciting market and around the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with PRIME to bring this sought-after product to West Africa," said Onyekachi Izukanne, CEO and Co-founder. "Our strong network and top-notch distribution ensures that PRIME Hydration will be readily available at retailers of all sizes across Nigeria and Ghana, and consumers can finally find it on the shelves of their favorite stores."

About PRIME

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs and influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME is a global lifestyle beverage brand focused on providing better fuel for any endeavour. PRIME offers its highly coveted flagship product, PRIME Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative with zero added sugar in both bottled and powdered form for on-the-go, as well as PRIME Energy, its caffeinated energy drink. For more information on PRIME and where it is sold, please visit drinkprime.com.

About TradeDepot

Founded in 2017, TradeDepot is a global B2B marketplace that helps iconic brands reach the next billion consumers. Through its technology-driven platform, TradeDepot enables brands to expand into new markets and connect with a new wave of global consumers, ensuring their products are accessible wherever there is demand.

TradeDepot's success is driven by its robust cross-border commerce capabilities, deep market insights, and commitment to supporting small businesses. With a network spanning multiple continents, TradeDepot manages a portfolio of 200,000 retailers and distribution partners, along with leading global brands, such as Nestlé, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo. For more information on TradeDepot, please visit tradedepot.co

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559169/TradeDepot_Logan_Paul_and_KSI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559170/TradeDepot_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559171/Prime_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TradeDepot

For further information, please contact: Gutenberg Communications Shalini McCarrick, [email protected]