Disposition of Common Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - 1614216 Ontario Inc., a corporation wholly owned by Lions Investment Ltd. ("Lions"), disposed of 131,000 common shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (the "Company") (representing 0.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) on September 10, 2019 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $3.00 per common share.

Immediately prior to the transaction, Lions, together with any joint actor, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 10,581,151 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 18.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Immediately following the transaction, Lions, together with any joint actor, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 10,450,151 common shares of the issuer, representing approximately 17.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the issuer.

The common shares of the Company are held for investment purposes. Lions and any joint actor may increase or decrease its investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of the issuer from time to time, depending on the trading price of the common shares, market conditions or any other relevant factors.

For further information: A copy of the related early warning report may be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained from Andrew Needham, Director, Lions Investment Ltd. at 1.345.815.8547 or Elgin Court, Elgin Avenue, PO Box 448, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-1106, Cayman Islands.