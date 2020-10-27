Discovery Life Sciences Launches GMP Compliant Discovery Leukopaks™ to Accelerate Research and Development of Cell and Gene Therapies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen, genomic sequencing, cell, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services, announces the launch of GMP-compliant Discovery Leukopaks™ and other cell-based products for use in human cell and gene therapy research, development and manufacturing programs.

Cell and gene therapies have revolutionized treatment approaches to cancer and other complex diseases. Acceleration of the manufacturing and development of these novel therapies requires fast and reliable access to high quality, well-characterized human cellular raw materials. Discovery's reputation for speed and quality will be a boon to researchers around the globe.

Discovery's launch of GMP-compliant Discovery Leukopaks and derivatives adds to Discovery's existing RUO (research-use-only) fresh and cryopreserved leukopaks and isolated immune cell populations. Discovery's next-generation short and long read sequencing and flow cytometry services can be incorporated to provide highly characterized, reliable human cellular materials for research, development, and GMP manufacturing.

"We've assembled a comprehensive set of products and services that will help speed research, development and manufacturing of innovative cell and gene therapies," commented Glenn Bilawsky, CEO Discovery Life Sciences. "The continued strategic expansion of our infrastructure and expertise enables us to deliver these products and services to drug developers and contract manufacturing organizations with highly differentiated production capacity, speed and quality to other providers. We continue to strive to accelerate the advancement of our clients' research, development, and clinical manufacturing programs. Our new GMP-compliant human cellular materials and ever-expanding expert multi-omic analytical services will continue to set us apart."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

