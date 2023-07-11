DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES ACCELERATES CLINICAL TRIALS WITH ADDITION OF FULL-SPECTRUM CLINICAL FLOW CYTOMETRY

Integrates state-of-the-art flow cytometry clinical trial services with leading genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology solutions under one roof

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, announces the launch of state-of-the-art flow cytometry clinical trial services. Discovery has integrated Cytek Aurora instruments, which engage full-spectrum technology to deliver unprecedented flexibility to researchers, into one facility alongside its genomics, molecular pathology, and proteomics services―saving valuable time and further assuring high quality for drug and diagnostic development.

The addition of clinical flow cytometry strengthens Discovery's position as a leading specialty contract laboratory. Researchers will now benefit from advanced instrumentation that enables the simultaneous analysis of up to 40 color combinations, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy in their clinical trial data collection and analysis.

Integrates clinical flow cytometry with leading genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology services under one roof Tweet this

Discovery's clients can select specific parameters that align with their research objectives, enabling rapid immuno-monitoring and a deeper understanding of complex biological systems. They also can access a market-leading combination of technologies and expertise across a comprehensive suite of services, including multi-parameter flow cytometry, blood and tissue biospecimens, genomics profiling, proteomics analysis, and molecular pathology.

"We are excited to add the power of the newest Cytek Aurora instruments along with the scientific expertise in clinical flow cytometry services to our company," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. "This investment furthers our commitment to providing researchers with the most advanced technology and scientific consultation to support their clinical trial needs. By combining clinical flow cytometry services into the same facility and supporting data system as genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology services, we will accelerate our clients' development of life-changing therapies even further."

Discovery's clinical flow cytometry services are backed by a team of highly skilled scientists and researchers with extensive experience in clinical trial regulations, compliance, and support. The company's dedication to quality assurance, data security, and compliance provides clients with accurate, reliable, and submissible results rapidly and at any scale.

For more information about Discovery Life Sciences' innovative clinical flow cytometry services, please visit https://www.dls.com/biomarker-services/cell-services/flow-cytometry.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain the largest recallable donor pool to supply Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs in any phase of development and at any scale.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

SOURCE Discovery Life Sciences

For further information: Brian Bennett, [email protected]