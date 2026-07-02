DischargeHUB Wins National Award at HealthPRO Healthcare Innovation Den

St. John's-based care coordination innovator recognized nationally for its measurable impact on patient flow and hospital capacity across Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - DischargeHUB, a tech-enabled managed care coordination service and part of the Seafair group, has been selected as the Hospital Capacity & Patient Flow category winner at the 2026 inaugural HealthPRO Healthcare Innovation Den, held in collaboration with the National Healthcare Innovation Council (https://www.healthprocanada.com/article/national-call-to-market-healthcare-innovation-den-2026).

The Healthcare Innovation Den invites leading healthcare innovators from across Canada to showcase their solutions to procurement leaders, health system decision-makers, and partners responsible for advancing innovation adoption nationwide.

From a competitive national field, DischargeHUB was selected by the Den's panel of healthcare and innovation leaders for its demonstrated ability to reduce alternate level of care (ALC) days, accelerate safe patient discharge, and ease persistent capacity pressures facing hospitals nationwide.

DischargeHUB combines dedicated care coordination professionals with technology-enabled workflows to help patients transition safely out of hospital, addressing the delays that drive overcrowding and strain clinical teams.

Through its deployments, DischargeHUB has demonstrated measurable impact on hospital capacity and workforce efficiency. On average, each discharge coordinated through the service helps patients leave hospital approximately 2.5 days sooner while returning roughly five clinical hours to the health system by reducing the administrative burden associated with discharge planning and coordination.

DischargeHUB is currently deployed provincially within NL Health Services and is actively advancing partnerships in additional Canadian provincial markets.

"This win is a direct reflection of the team's commitment to collaboration, care coordination and patient wellbeing - the dedication they bring every day is why patients get home safely, and it's why we're being recognized at a national level. Being selected to pitch alongside such high-calibre health tech innovators from across the country was an honour in itself - and it reinforces what we've known for a while now: discharge coordination isn't a support function. It's the infrastructure the system has been missing."

– Sheena Fiander, Managing Director, DischargeHUB

"DischargeHUB represents exactly the kind of innovation Canada's health system needs right now - a proven, scalable solution that addresses one of our most persistent capacity challenges. The Healthcare Innovation Den was created to do more than showcase innovation. It brings innovators together with the procurement leaders and decision-makers who can help accelerate adoption at scale. That's how we strengthen our health system and improve care for patients. We are proud to support what comes next."

– Jennifer Potvin, Vice President, Strategy & Partnerships, HealthPRO Canada

The award also provides momentum for DischargeHUB's next phase of growth, supporting efforts to expand its proven care coordination model into new healthcare jurisdictions and bring its hospital capacity solutions to more patients, providers, and health systems across Canada.

About DischargeHUB

DischargeHUB is a tech-enabled managed care coordination service that embeds directly into hospital workflows to accelerate safe, appropriate, and timely patient transitions. Proudly a part of the Seafair group, DischargeHUB is live provincially within NL Health Services and is pursuing expansion across Canadian provincial markets.

www.dischargehub.ca

www.linkedin.com/company/diischargehub

About the HealthPRO Healthcare Innovation Den

The HealthPRO (www.healthprocanada.com) Healthcare Innovation Den is a national competition hosted by HealthPRO Canada in collaboration with the National Healthcare Innovation Council. The inaugural 2026 event invited health technology innovators from across the country to present solutions with the potential to create measurable impact across Canada's healthcare system. Winners are supported in moving from pitch to procurement.

SOURCE Seafair

Media Contact: Sheena Fiander, DischargeHUB, [email protected], 709-691-9491, www.dischargehub.ca