DIRECTOR'S DEALING

Landore Resources Limited

09 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

(AIM Ticker: LND.L)

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Landore Resources Limited (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has been notified that the Company's Finance Director, Glenn Featherby, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of nil par value each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), on market, at a price of 8.43 pence per share, for a total consideration of £42,130.

Accordingly, Mr Featherby is now interested in 3,726,053 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.05 % of the Company's existing issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Landore Resources Limited

Glenn Featherby, Finance Director

Tel: 07730 420318


Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

James Dance/Matthew Chandler/Robert Collins                       

Tel: 020 74093494


Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Jon Belliss/Colin Rowbury

Tel: 020 73999402

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

PDMR Notification Form:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Glenn Featherby

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor

a)

Name

Landore Resources Limited

b)

LEI

21380019CJ5T1PNY3Q69

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been
conducted

a)

Description of the Financial
instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nil par value each in the share capital of
Landore Resources Limited

Identification code

GG00BMX4VR69

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
8.43p     500,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

500,000 shares at 8.43p per share

e)

Date of the transaction

6 October 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

