Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2020

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for September 2020. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $1.359 per GJ to $2.492 per GJ.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $1.359 per GJ to $2.492 per GJ.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

