Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for October 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2021. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the September rate of $3.454 per GJ to $4.079 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $3.903 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.175 per GJ for September and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $143 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the September rate of $3.454 per GJ to $4.079 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $3.903 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.175 per GJ for September and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $129 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

For further information: Christina Allen, Direct Energy, External Relations Cell: 1-281-731-7454, [email protected]

Related Links

www.directenergy.com

