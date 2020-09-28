Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for October 2020

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2020. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $2.492 per GJ to $2.251 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $2.137 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.114 per GJ for September and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $110 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $2.492 per GJ to $2.251 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $2.137 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.114 per GJ for September and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $95 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

For further information: Stacey Schorr, Government and Public Engagement, Direct Energy Regulated Services, cell 403-465-2089, [email protected]