Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for March 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for March 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $4.842 per GJ to $4.758 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $4.361 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.397 per GJ for February and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for February and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption would be approximately $215 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $4.842 per GJ to $4.758 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $4.361 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.397 per GJ for February and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for February and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption would be approximately $198 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Estefanía Joy, Direct Energy, Communications Specialist