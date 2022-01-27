Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2022

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $3.893 per GJ to $4.842 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $4.356 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.487 per GJ for January and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for January and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption would be approximately $233 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $3.893 per GJ to $4.842 per GJ.

per GJ to per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $4.356 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.487 per GJ for January and prior months.

per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of per GJ for January and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption would be approximately $216 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

