Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2021. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 6% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $5.71 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 10.658 Commercial 10.515 Industrial 10.226 Farm (Includes REA) 10.526 Irrigation 10.065 Oil & Gas 10.172 Lighting 8.320

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

For further information: Christina Allen, Direct Energy, External Relations Cell: 1-281-731-7454, [email protected]

