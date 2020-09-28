Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2020

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2020. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 20% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $2.79 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)

Residential

5.852

Commercial

5.818

Industrial

5.745

Farm (Includes REA)

5.826

Irrigation

5.696

Oil & Gas

5.750

Lighting

5.299

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

