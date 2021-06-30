Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2021

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2021. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for July is approximately 35% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $13.58 or 7% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 9.769 Commercial 9.767 Industrial 9.429 Farm (Includes REA) 9.722 Irrigation 9.266 Oil & Gas 9.369 Lighting 5.996

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

