Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for December 2019

CALGARY, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for December 2019. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for December is approximately 13% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.37 or 3.9% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 7.726 Commercial 7.666 Industrial 7.501 Farm (Includes REA) 7.607 Irrigation 7.308 Oil & Gas 7.439 Lighting 6.655

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

For further information: Nicole Black, Senior Manager, Government and Regulatory Affairs, Direct Energy Regulated Services, 403-776-2154, nicole.black@directenergy.com