Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2022

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for August is approximately 17% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $11.74 or 4% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 16.879 Commercial 16.837 Industrial 16.583 Farm (Includes REA) 16.868 Irrigation 16.404 Oil & Gas 16.625 Lighting 14.190

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

