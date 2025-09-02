DigitalPilot Helps Canadian SMBs Double Their Chances to Convert Target Accounts

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Big news in the B2B marketing industry. DigitalPilot, a B2B advertising platform purpose-built for small and mid-sized businesses, is giving Canadian companies with sales teams a powerful new way to reach and convert their dream accounts. Launched in June 2025, the platform delivers Account-Based Marketing (ABM) precision without the complexity or high cost typically associated with enterprise solutions.

DigitalPilot enables SMBs to deliver display ads to their target companies, boosting conversion chances by as much as twofold. Unlike broad ad targeting methods, DigitalPilot's approach ensures every impression works toward a defined account list, maximizing return on ad spend and minimizing wasted reach.

The platform operates on a Cost Per thousand impression (CPM) basis, making budgeting straightforward and predictable. Businesses simply upload their target account lists and start showing relevant ads across a premium network of websites their prospects actually visit.

"Our mission is to level the B2B advertising playing field," said Jeffrey Labrecque, founder and CEO of DigitalPilot. "Until now, targeted account advertising was something only big-budget companies could afford. We've made it accessible, transparent, and scalable for growing businesses."

Since launch, DigitalPilot has been adopted by a wide range of Canadian SMBs in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and professional services. Early adopters report more focused ad delivery and higher engagement from key decision-makers.

DigitalPilot is available to Canadian businesses with sales teams seeking a measurable lift in conversion potential.

About DigitalPilot

DigitalPilot is a Montreal-based B2B advertising platform designed for SMBs that want to gain more business from their target accounts. By combining ABM precision with cost-effective CPM pricing, DigitalPilot makes high-impact account targeting simple, scalable, and effective.

