Digital Wallet Group Launches Smiles Mobile Remittance, Japan's Number One Mobile International Money Transfer Service, Enters United States Fintech Market

TOKYO and LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Digital Wallet Group (DWG), a leading Japanese international IT and fintech company, officially launched Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles) in the United States, marking a major expansion of its North American operations. By introducing its highly praised, Japanese-quality financial solutions to the U.S. market, Smiles, known as Japan's top-rated mobile international money transfer service, continues its mission to provide reliable and efficient services to a global audience.

Digital Wallet Group's Smiles Mobile Remittance, currently known as Japan's number one mobile international money transfer service, enters the USA fintech market.

Smiles Mobile Remittance has become the preferred choice for migrant workers in Japan, celebrated for its user-friendly design and advanced features that prioritize security, speed and value. Developed by former Sony designers and engineers, the service combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech capabilities to offer reliability. The platform was also recognized with the prestigious 2021 Good Design Award for its excellence in functionality and user experience.

The service is built around providing accessibility and value, offering transparent and fair fees and specialized, native multilingual customer service tailored to the needs of the immigrant and overseas worker communities. The alliance with the Philippine National Bank (PNB), a major, government-trusted bank in the Philippines, further solidifies Smiles' credibility and enables it to expand its global remittance network to better serve overseas Filipino workers worldwide.

"For years, Smiles has been supporting international communities and overseas workers in Japan, Singapore and Canada, providing a service that is both economical and backed by the dedication to quality that defines Japanese innovation," said Digital Wallet Group Founder and CEO Eiji Miyakawa.

Smiles utilizes advanced technologies, including AI and facial recognition, to ensure transactions are convenient, efficient and highly secure. With its entry into the U.S. market, Digital Wallet Group continues its global expansion, leveraging its expertise in serving the unique needs of global citizens who rely on trusted and convenient ways to send money to their loved ones around the world.

Digital Wallet Group has expanded its operations to 9 countries and is starting to dominate the vital ASEAN market with a population of 686.1 million in 2024. With its strong focus and number one rating in the Philippine market in Japan, Smiles Mobile Remittance is uniquely positioned to serve a growing number of migrants worldwide. DWG is prepared to take on the migrant population of 51.9 million in the United States as part of its mission to unite international communities globally.

"The launch in the United States is a major step in our mission to unite the international society globally. We are thrilled to offer North American customers the same great rates, transparent fees, real-time speed and native multilingual customer support that have made Smiles so successful," added Mr. Miyakawa.

About Digital Wallet Group

Digital Wallet Group (DWG) is the holding entity of Japan-based fintech company Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC), the developer of digital remittance platform Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles). Digital Wallet was established in 2014 by former Sony designers and engineers as well as employees who developed global cloud services. The company had visions to excel in and provide B2B application and remittance services. In 2017, Digital Wallet combined the powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (fintech) and used their expertise to carefully craft and develop a service that helps overseas workers send money to their loved ones by offering them the "Everyday Great Rate," transparent and fair fees, native multilingual customer service and real-time speed through Smiles Mobile Remittance. Smiles has made great achievements such as becoming Japan's number one global money transfer service and Japan's largest ATM network after acquiring Seven-Eleven Group's remittance service. Smiles also received the prestigious 2021 Good Design Award for its excellence in design and functionality. Digital Wallet has expanded its business to 9 countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, the United States, Canada and Singapore. The company hopes to unite international communities all over the globe with its services. For more information, please visit the following link: https://digitalwallet.co.jp/en/.

About Smiles Mobile Remittance

Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles) was launched by Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC) in 2017 and is Japan's first and most popular mobile overseas money transfer service with over 1 million mobile application downloads. Secured by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition, users can enjoy greater convenience, better value and efficient services. Smiles is the only financial platform offering mobile remittances with an integrated loyalty and referral program in Japan. Visit us at www.smileswallet.com.

App name: Smiles Mobile Remittance

Available Device/OS: Android/iOS

Download on:

Google Play

iTunes App Store

SOURCE Digital Wallet Inc.

For more information, please contact: Public Relations Department, Digital Wallet Corporation, Tel: +81 30-6261-4391, Email: [email protected]